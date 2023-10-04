Manchester man arrested for stalking NY woman from his airplane

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Manchester man was arrested Tuesday in Bennington after police say he’s been stalking a woman in upstate new York using his personal airplane.

65-year old Michael Arnold was arrested on his way to the William Morse State Airport in Bennington. Police say they received a report Arnold was stalking a woman in Schuylerville, New York using his plane -- that he flew from the Bennington airport.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated stalking, impeding, false information to a police officer and resisting arrest.

Arnold was released on bail but was served with a protection order which prevents him from flying his plane.

He is appearing in court Wednesday.

