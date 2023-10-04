How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib (again!?)

McDonald's confirmed the boneless barbecue pork sandwich will return to some locations next...
McDonald's confirmed the boneless barbecue pork sandwich will return to some locations next month.(Jerry Huddleston | Jerry Huddleston / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The McDonald’s McRib sandwich was supposed to come off the menu for good after a farewell tour last year, but it’s already coming out of retirement.

The fast-food chain confirmed the boneless barbecue pork sandwich will return to some locations next month.

According to the popular Instagram account Snackolator, McDonald’s argues that not everyone is ready to say goodbye.

Food and Wine magazine said the return makes last year’s farewell tour a lie.

Many fans are just happy because their favorite sandwich is apparently back for a limited time at select locations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
Charlotte Sena
Missing New York girl found safe, suspect in custody
Dakota Champagne captured on surveillance camera Sept. 8.
St. Albans man charged with Burlington assault
File image
Police: Motorcyclist clocked at 116 mph on I-89
This photo provided by her family on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, shows Charlotte Sena, 9, who...
Missing girl’s rescue in upstate New York came as pivotal hours ticked by

Latest News

According to a report from the Washington Post, early data shows September shattered the global...
Earth’s average September temperature breaks records, early analysis says
A man is accused of attacking his landlord with a machete after an argument.
Man charged after allegedly attacking landlord with machete
FILE - Pope Francis shamed and challenged world leaders on Wednesday to commit to binding...
Point of no return: Pope challenges leaders at UN talks to slow global warming before it’s too late
FILE - First lady Jill Biden waits to speak at the Library of Congress in Washington,...
Jill Biden urges women to get mammograms or other cancer exams during Breast Cancer Awareness Month
The girl's discovery Monday ended a two-day search. (Source: CNN/WRGB/Spectrum News Albany/Sena...
More charges expected in girl's kidnapping