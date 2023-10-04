Mount Mansfield Auto Toll Road celebrates a century

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - A big birthday celebration is underway for a road to the top of Vermont’s tallest peak. All eyes are on Mount Mansfield, standing just under 4,400 feet, and there’s a road that helps you get to the top

“The Auto Toll Road was the first trail developed really at Stowe Mountain Resort before it was Stowe Mountain Resort,” said Joe Healy, the communications manager at Stowe.

From recreation to horse and buggy, cars saw their first adventure up Mt. Mansfield a century ago.

And you can also thank the road if you tune into WCAX over the airwaves, as our antenna was the first at the top in 1954, making broadcasting possible across the Green Mountains.

Heading up the 4.5-mile road today, visitors can catch some foliage -- and some traffic jams. “We came up the Toll Road. We drove up here slowly and surely,” said John Grimaldi, who runs a taxi service out of St Albans. It’s his first time seeing the sights. “I think it’s the absolutely most beautiful place I have ever seen in Vermont. I’m breath taken - it’s absolutely gorgeous.”

His taxi ride quickly turned into a tour, and a chance to make new friends like Bulbul Beasu. “I’m from southern California - Anaheim. I just came to see the fall colors,” Beasu said. “He is my lifesaver here, otherwise I wouldn’t have seen all of this beautiful place.”

But despite the Toll Road providing access to anyone who wants to catch the views, we ran into folks hoofing up the mountain the hard way. “However you can get up here, it’s a beautiful view. So, if you need to drive up, that’s great, too. But I like the challenge,” said Kelly Stoner of Pennsylvania.

The Toll Road costs $32, plus $12 for each passenger. It is scheduled to close for the season on October 15. As for when the ski trails open, that’s up to Mother Nature.

