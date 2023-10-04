How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Mount Mansfield Auto Toll Road celebrates a century

The Mt. Mansfield Auto Toll Road is celebrating 100 years.
The Mt. Mansfield Auto Toll Road is celebrating 100 years.(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - A big birthday celebration is underway for a road to the top of Vermont’s tallest peak. All eyes are on Mount Mansfield, standing just under 4,400 feet, and there’s a road that helps you get to the top

“The Auto Toll Road was the first trail developed really at Stowe Mountain Resort before it was Stowe Mountain Resort,” said Joe Healy, the communications manager at Stowe.

From recreation to horse and buggy, cars saw their first adventure up Mt. Mansfield a century ago.

And you can also thank the road if you tune into WCAX over the airwaves, as our antenna was the first at the top in 1954, making broadcasting possible across the Green Mountains.

Heading up the 4.5-mile road today, visitors can catch some foliage -- and some traffic jams. “We came up the Toll Road. We drove up here slowly and surely,” said John Grimaldi, who runs a taxi service out of St Albans. It’s his first time seeing the sights. “I think it’s the absolutely most beautiful place I have ever seen in Vermont. I’m breath taken - it’s absolutely gorgeous.”

His taxi ride quickly turned into a tour, and a chance to make new friends like Bulbul Beasu. “I’m from southern California - Anaheim. I just came to see the fall colors,” Beasu said. “He is my lifesaver here, otherwise I wouldn’t have seen all of this beautiful place.”

But despite the Toll Road providing access to anyone who wants to catch the views, we ran into folks hoofing up the mountain the hard way. “However you can get up here, it’s a beautiful view. So, if you need to drive up, that’s great, too. But I like the challenge,” said Kelly Stoner of Pennsylvania.

The Toll Road costs $32, plus $12 for each passenger. It is scheduled to close for the season on October 15. As for when the ski trails open, that’s up to Mother Nature.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Champagne captured on surveillance camera Sept. 8.
St. Albans man charged with Burlington assault
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
Charlotte Sena
Missing New York girl found safe, suspect in custody
File image
Police: Motorcyclist clocked at 116 mph on I-89
This photo provided by her family on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, shows Charlotte Sena, 9, who...
Missing girl’s rescue in upstate New York came as pivotal hours ticked by

Latest News

File photo
Person hit by train in North Troy
Copley Hospital broke ground Tuesday on its new Mansfield Orthopedics Waterbury Medical Office...
Copley Hospital breaks ground on new Waterbury medical office
New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan is leading an effort to improve access to eating disorder...
Hassan leads effort to improve access to eating disorder care
Hospital officials in St. Johnsbury say they’re growing more concerned about violence in the...
St. Johnsbury hospital seeing increase in emergency room assaults