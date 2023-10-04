How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

NH teen indicted in shooting deaths of his sister-in-law, 2 young nephews

Kassandra Sweeney, 24, and her two young sons, 4-year-old Benjamin and 1-year-old Mason, were...
Kassandra Sweeney, 24, and her two young sons, 4-year-old Benjamin and 1-year-old Mason, were found shot dead inside their home in Northfield, New Hampshire.(Source: WMUR/GOFUNDME|FAMILY PHOTO/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A 17-year-old has been indicted in the shooting deaths of his sister-in-law and her two sons, who were found in their home last year, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Wednesday.

Eric Sweeney was indicted by a Merrimack County grand jury in connection with the deaths of his sister-in-law, Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and his nephews, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney and 23-month-old Mason Sweeney.

The three were found shot to death in their Northfield home Aug. 3, 2022. A possible motive for the shootings hasn’t been made public.

Eric Sweeney was also indicted on one count of falsifying physical evidence, alleging that he destroyed or concealed a handgun.

Sweeney was arrested and charged as a juvenile last year. An arraignment was scheduled for Nov. 3.

Court documents show that he is being represented by a county public defender’s office but hasn’t yet been assigned a specific attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Related Stories:

Young suspect arrested in killing of woman and 2 little boys, police say

Juvenile arrested in murders of NH mother, 2 young sons

NH mother, 2 young sons were shot to death, authorities say

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
Charlotte Sena
Missing New York girl found safe, suspect in custody
Dakota Champagne captured on surveillance camera Sept. 8.
St. Albans man charged with Burlington assault
File image
Police: Motorcyclist clocked at 116 mph on I-89
This photo provided by her family on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, shows Charlotte Sena, 9, who...
Missing girl’s rescue in upstate New York came as pivotal hours ticked by

Latest News

Gov. Phil Scott at Wednesday's media briefing.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Scott media update
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Before legal cannabis hit store shelves a year ago this week a similar product had been gaining...
CBD market remains strong after legalized THC sales
Sen. Bernie Sanders-File photo
Anti-war protesters get ready for Ukraine peace rally