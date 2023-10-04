Person hit by train in North Troy

NORTH TROY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Newport man was critically injured Wednesday morning after being hit by a train in North Troy.

It happened near Hill St. just after 10:30 a.m. The Vermont State Police say Dillan Prue, 27, of Newport Town, was sitting on the tracks and did not move after the train crew repeatedly blew the horn. They say the crews tried to brake but were not able to stop in time. Prue was airlifted to UVM Medical Center with extensive injuries. Officials say he was alive but his condition is unknown.

Police say there is no sign of foul play.

