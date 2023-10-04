Top 3 on 3 for Monday, October 2nd

How to help
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We have reached crossover season at the college level, the Fall sports still in the full swing of things with the Winter teams starting to emerge from their long hibernation. Here’s this week’s Top 3 on 3.

At #3 we head to the ice. UVM women’s hockey cruised in their exhibition opener against McGill, four first period goals in a 6-0 win. Six different goal scorers in that game as well, including Maddy Skelton, Bella Parento, and Hailey Burns, who answered some questions about who will make the leap on the offensive end this year.

At #2, Stephen Donahue had a heck of a Summer at Thunder Road, and he capped the season in style on sunday. The 99 car claimed the first segment of the 61st annual Vermont Milk Bowl, then did enough on the second and third segments to hold off Chris Pelkey and Nick Sweet. Donahue adding that Milk Bowl crown to his King of the Road title.

And at #1, Fair Haven emerged victorious in their D2 showdown with Bellows Falls on Saturday, and Phil Bean was a big reason why. Late first half, Joe Buxton with the check down to Bean at the Terrier 36. He found a little bit of open room, shook one tackler, and it looked like he’d be swallowed up around the 10. But Bean disagreed. He carried one guy on his back and muscled through several others for the score in a game the Slaters ended up winning 27-20. Fair Haven with the inside track at the #1 seed in D2 and Bean taking the top spot in this week’s Top 3 on 3.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

