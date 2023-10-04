UVMMC assists D.C. cybersecurity subcommittees

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders from the University of Vermont Medical Center are lending a helping hand in Washington.

UVMMC Chief Operating Officer Dr. Stephen Leffler was on capitol hill before two subcommittees

The focus of the visit was to discuss the impact of cyber attacks on private and public organizations, and how to prevent them in future. UVMMC was the target of an attack in 2020.

According to the American Hospital Association, more than 220 cyber attacks targeted hospitals in the first 6 months of this year.

