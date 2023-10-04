How to help
Vermont GOP chair weighs in on McCarthy’s ouster

Rep. Kevin McCarthy
Rep. Kevin McCarthy
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The chair of Vermont’s Republican Party is weighing in on the ouster of now-former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.

Eight Republicans voted with every Democrat to oust McCarthy from the leadership role.

Vermont GOP Chair Paul Dame says he is disappointed in the group of conservatives who voted to vacate, and also in Vermont Rep. Becca Balint who also voted to oust McCarthy. But he says it’s too soon to tell how the Republican Party’s in-fighting will affect its chances in 2024.

“It draws a contrast between the Vermont Republican Party and the national Republican Party, at least the legislators. I think our legislators are a lot more unified, especially because we have a Republican governor, that’s something McCarthy didn’t have,” Dame said.

Republicans control 38 seats in the Vermont House. Dame says it’s too soon to tell whether the speakership struggle will help or hurt Republicans next year.

In New Hampshire, Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster says whoever takes control of the U.S. House gavel needs to ignore the chaos and get to work.

“I think what we need is a speaker of whatever stripes that’s going to stand up for the institution, for Congress, working for the American people and not lurching from one crisis to the next to the next,” Kuster said.

