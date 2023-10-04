‘Vermont Narratives for Change’ project tackles bullying with storytelling

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of organizations in Vermont are launching a storytelling project to combat bullying in Vermont schools.

It’s called ‘Vermont Narratives for Change’, and it aims to document and address harassment and bullying in K-12 schools.

It invites students and parents to share their stories through a confidential form, an interview, or a small group discussion. Participants can choose how their information is used at the end of the survey.

By hearing these stories first-hand, the project will support efforts for change both locally and statewide.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.