How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

‘Vermont Narratives for Change’ project tackles bullying with storytelling

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of organizations in Vermont are launching a storytelling project to combat bullying in Vermont schools.

It’s called ‘Vermont Narratives for Change’, and it aims to document and address harassment and bullying in K-12 schools.

It invites students and parents to share their stories through a confidential form, an interview, or a small group discussion. Participants can choose how their information is used at the end of the survey.

By hearing these stories first-hand, the project will support efforts for change both locally and statewide.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
Charlotte Sena
Missing New York girl found safe, suspect in custody
Dakota Champagne captured on surveillance camera Sept. 8.
St. Albans man charged with Burlington assault
File image
Police: Motorcyclist clocked at 116 mph on I-89
This photo provided by her family on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, shows Charlotte Sena, 9, who...
Missing girl’s rescue in upstate New York came as pivotal hours ticked by

Latest News

A group of organizations in Vermont are launching a storytelling project to combat bullying in...
‘Vermont Narratives for Change’ project tackles bullying with storytelling
FILE
UVMMC assists D.C. cybersecurity subcommittees
Leaders from the University of Vermont Medical Center are lending a helping hand in Washington.
UVMMC assists D.C. cybersecurity subcommittees
FILE
CBD market remains strong after legalized THC sales