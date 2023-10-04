Vermonters pony up for $1.2B Powerball jackpot

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After no big winner on Monday, the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night is now over $1.2 billion, and Vermonters we spoke with are hopeful their tickets will be the lucky ones.

“You can’t win if you don’t play it,” said Allen Densmore of Fairfax, who was among the Powerball hopefuls to purchase a ticket Wednesday.

It comes ahead of the drawing for the 3rd largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history.

Densmore says while he doesn’t play often...”You see the big Powerball jackpot, you have all these visions from when you were a kid what you’re going to do with it, and I guess you can’t do it if you don’t win. So, it’s once in a while when it gets big, but not like an all-the-time thing,” he said.

Others, like Kacie Euber, were shocked by the grand prize and decided to try their luck. “Come in to get gas, typically don’t buy Powerball, maybe just a scratch off every now and then for fun. But hey, when it’s at $1.2 billion, you know, throw a couple of bucks at it, give it a shot,” Euber said.

According to the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery, Monday’s drawing spurred 180,000 ticket sales throughout the state.

The department’s Andrew Collier says ticket sales generally spike on the day of the drawing. “It comes with a lot of media attention and a lot of social media attention, and people talk about large jackpots. It’s a good water cooler talk at the office or talking with friends,” he said.

While the jackpot will always continue to rise, the odds remain the same -- a 1 in more than 200 million chance of winning. Those odds alone are enough to keep some from playing at all. “The odds of winning is kind of a deterrent of playing, but it’s always that one lucky ticket that gets drawn,” said Bradley Badger.

The last time the lottery jackpot surpassed a billion was in July, and again Mega Millions back in August. “It’s really just by chance. It just so happens this year the jackpots -- each individual one is not being hit and they just keep progressively growing,” Collier said.

If there is an outright winner on Wednesday, the lump sum payment would be a little over $551 million.

