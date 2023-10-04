WATCH LIVE: Gov. Scott media update

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and state and federal officials will hold a media briefing Wednesday morning on the state’s ongoing flood recovery and other topics.

Last week’s impending government shutdown prompted concerns that Congress would delay action to approve billions in additional FEMA disaster funding. That money was included in the continuing resolution that averted the shutdown. But with the House now leaderless, and all legislation stalled, it’s not clear when other flood-related assistance can make it through Congress.

Congresswoman Becca Balint said while Congress has urgent work to do, she could not support Speaker McCarthy during Tuesday’s historic vote. “Kevin McCarthy enables dangerous extremism that has real consequences for Vermonters and working families across the country. He’s sold his speakership to the highest bidder: MAGA extremists - shepherding through their agenda to ban abortion, attack marginalized people, prop up billionaires, and pollute our communities. He has shown time and time again that he is not a partner we can trust,” Balint said in a statement.

FEMA has so far paid out over $19.8 million to Vermont homeowners and renters impacted by flooding. The average payment is around $7,000. FEMA extended individual assistance to October 12, but they’re urging people to keep applying or appealing if they are denied.

