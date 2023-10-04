Will flood-damaged communities deter fall tourism?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Many parts of Vermont are seeing peak foliage this week, including communities hit hardest by devastating flooding in July. Are leaf peepers visiting -- and spending a tourism boost in the hardest hit areas?

The trees at the Bragg Farm in East Montpelier are bursting with color and tour busses line the parking lot filled with leaf-peepers hankering for maple syrup and a late-season creemee.

“We get people from all over Vermont and they are bringing people from all over the world. We appreciate that, we really do,” said the farm’s Jack Shattuck.

Down the road in Montpelier, a handful of businesses are open while others are still making repairs. Some businesses we spoke with say it’s been challenging getting foot traffic downtown. And some visitors say they weren’t even aware of the flooding this summer.

“I heard someone offer the question, ‘Why are all the businesses remodeling at the same time?’ And so we want to alleviate some of that confusion of people that haven’t been here and don’t know what’s happening,” said Monica Digiovanni with Montpelier Alive. In an effort to clear up the confusion, Digiovanni says some businesses are installing art exhibitions in the windows with placards explaining the flood. “People have done an amazing job of assessing the situation and not losing faith and not giving up on what a good life looks like here in Vermont.” A number of events happening this weekend are also intended to draw in visitors.

Governor Phil Scott Wednesday said they are trying to get the word out that Vermont is open. “I don’t believe we’re peak everywhere in the state and I think there is still a lot of time left between now and stick season,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state is getting $20 million in cash out the door to as many businesses as they can. The state has doled out over $8 million to businesses in need as part of the Business Emergency Grant Assistance Program, with the average payout totaling around $22,000. Officials have assessed businesses suffered upwards of $150 million in damage.

