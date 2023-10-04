BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -It felt like the middle of July with record-breaking high temperatures in the mid-80s. And we are not done yet. Another very warm day is on tap for Thursday with more records likely to be broken or tied.

Then a change in our weather pattern will happen starting on Friday. A cold front will be moving in from the west, bringing in clouds throughout the day on Friday and possibly a few showers by the end of the day. Temperatures will be back down in the 70s for highs, but that is still well above the average high, which is now at 64 degrees in Burlington.

Rain will become steadier and heavier as we get into the day on Saturday to start the weekend. The cold front will only slowly move through from west to east. We are also keeping our eye on Tropical Storm Philippe which will be moving up through the northern tip of Maine late Friday through Saturday. Although the bulk of the heavy rain with Philippe will stay well to our east, some of that moisture may get drawn into the cold front. We could be looking at 1.5″ to 2.5″ of rain over the weekend in many spots.

By the end of the weekend, seriously chillier air will be moving in. Temperatures will be running a good 10 or 15 degrees below normal for the start of next week. And it will be unsettled with on-and-off rain showers, and possibly a few snow showers in some of the higher mountain peaks!

Take MAX Advantage of the warm, sunny, fall weather over the next day or so before that big change in the weather occurs over the weekend. -Gary

