By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Wednesday! After any morning fog burns off, we’ll be left with yet another sunny and warm day. Mostly sunny skies prevail through the afternoon as daytime highs climb into the low and mid-80s for most places. This will be warm enough again to break more temperature records. Clear and mild conditions stick around tonight as overnight lows only fall back into the 50s and 60s for overnight lows.

Today is the peak of the heat. We will gradually lose some ground as we head through the rest of the week. Thursday features more sunshine, and temperatures are just slightly cooler in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Friday, more clouds begin to fill with daytime highs only in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Big changes arrive this weekend. Saturday seems to be wet, with some places picking up 1-2″ of rain and high temperatures only in the 60s. Sunday and the start of next week look drier, but there will still be some on-and-off showers. Daytime highs are stuck in the 50s through the beginning of next week. With cold air moving into the higher elevations late Monday into Tuesday, there could be some snow showers on some of the mountain summits!

Enjoy the sunny, warmer weather while it lasts!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

