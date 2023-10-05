2 teens arrested for bringing gun to Vermont school

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested two boys from Fair Haven for bringing a stolen gun onto the grade school campus.

Investigators say the 13- and 14-year-old boys are charged with possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds and possession of a dangerous weapon by a child. The 13-year-old is also charged with stealing the gun.

Fair Haven police say on Sunday, a resident reported a gun was stolen from their Main Street home. Tuesday, police got reports two students had the gun on school grounds behind the grade school on Cottage Street.

Investigators say both boys admitted to their involvement in the incident. Police say the gun was not brought into any school buildings and no threats were made. The gun was recovered and returned to its owner.

The boys were arrested Thursday and released on citations to appear in Rutland Family Court. Police are not releasing the boys’ names due to their ages.

The school district is urging parents to speak with their children about the serious repercussions of bringing a weapon onto school grounds and is encouraging students to report any suspicious activity.

Five years ago, police intercepted a gun plot on the same Fair Haven campus. Jack Sawyer was arrested in February 2018 after police investigators uncovered an alleged plot by the teen to attack Fair Haven Union High School. The case made national headlines and prompted a flurry of gun restrictions in the Legislature supported by Vermont Gov. Phil Scott.

Related Story:

Fair Haven students bring stolen handgun onto campus

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.