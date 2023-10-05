$329M in federal infrastructure funding to target roads, bridges, carbon reduction

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is getting another $329 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill for roads, bridges, and carbon emission reduction.

The latest round of funding announced Thursday includes money for workforce development to support those investments.

Federal transportation officials say the funds will help the state continue to rebuild and improve the state’s transportation systems.

This is the third year of funding under that law, which provides $61 billion for the fiscal year that started October 1st to states around the country.

