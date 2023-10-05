How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

$329M in federal infrastructure funding to target roads, bridges, carbon reduction

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is getting another $329 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill for roads, bridges, and carbon emission reduction.

The latest round of funding announced Thursday includes money for workforce development to support those investments.

Federal transportation officials say the funds will help the state continue to rebuild and improve the state’s transportation systems.

This is the third year of funding under that law, which provides $61 billion for the fiscal year that started October 1st to states around the country.

Related Stories:

Richford border renovations slated for 2025

$12M in broadband upgrades coming to Grafton County

Welch touts broadband efforts during Addison visit

Gov. Scott urges lawmakers to set aside budget surplus for infrastructure projects

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Person hit by train in North Troy
A man has been accused of stalking a woman in New York via his small airplane, flying out of an...
Pilot accused of stalking NY woman via small airplane, flying from Vt.
After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old...
South Burlington rejects latest proposal for blighted Pizza Hut property
Kassandra Sweeney, 24, and her two young sons, 4-year-old Benjamin and 1-year-old Mason, were...
NH teen indicted in shooting deaths of his sister-in-law, 2 young nephews
Fair Haven Union High School-File photo
Fair Haven students bring stolen handgun onto campus

Latest News

Police have arrested two boys from Fair Haven for allegedly bringing a stolen gun onto the...
2 teens arrested for allegedly bringing gun to Vermont school
"Indigo Hours: Healing Haiku" is a new book of haikus and sketches by Williston artist Nancy...
Vermont artist publishes book of haikus
COVID remains largely in check in Vermont, with no signs of a big spike in cases brought on by...
Vt. COVID hospitalizations increasing
Gov. Kathy Hochul joined striking UAW workers in Tappan, N.Y. Wednesday.
Hochul joins UAW workers on picket line