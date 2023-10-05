How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Bystanders call 911 on fiery Halloween display

Firefighters quickly realized the house was not on fire – rather, the homeowners used unique tricks to make the home appear ablaze. (Source: Fireplace 10 hours/YouTube, @kieranknightley/TikTok, Glens Falls Firefighters IAFF Local 2230, Chris Heerlein, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation"/Hughes Entertainment, CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (Gray News) – One family’s Halloween decorations at a home in New York were so intense that passersby called 911.

The Glens Falls Fire Department was called to the home for a report of a fire on Saturday.

However, firefighters quickly realized the house was not on fire – rather, the homeowners used unique tricks to make the home appear ablaze.

“To our surprise, this was an amazing Halloween decoration,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Fire crews said that the effect was created using LED lights, a box fan, and a silver sheet. There is also a fog machine that “makes it even more realistic,” firefighters said.

The display at the home on Sanford Street will be played on Friday and Saturday nights for public viewing through the end of the month.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Person hit by train in North Troy
A man has been accused of stalking a woman in New York via his small airplane, flying out of an...
Pilot accused of stalking NY woman via small airplane, flying from Vt.
After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old...
South Burlington rejects latest proposal for blighted Pizza Hut property
Kassandra Sweeney, 24, and her two young sons, 4-year-old Benjamin and 1-year-old Mason, were...
NH teen indicted in shooting deaths of his sister-in-law, 2 young nephews
Fair Haven Union High School-File photo
Fair Haven students bring stolen handgun onto campus

Latest News

A project at the Mountain School in Winhall is capturing the beauty of fall through living art.
Living-art school residency captures colors of fall
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
FILE - In this July 1, 2019 file photo, Dr. George Tyndall listens during his arraignment at...
Ex-USC gynecologist charged with sexually assaulting students dies before going to trial
FILE - New York City police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank...
‘Prophet of Doom’ who wounded 10 in subway shooting is sentenced to life in prison