Expanded parking coming to Smugglers’ Notch

JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - An ongoing project to restore vegetation and discourage roadside parking in Smugglers’ Notch is entering a new phase, including an expanded designated parking area.

The leaf-peepers were out in force on the Notch Road Thursday.

“This is the most cars we have ever seen,” said Eric Phelps of South Hero: “We have seen it on the weekend like this, but never during the week.))

Phelps and his wife have been coming to the area for about 20 years and he’s not so sure there should be more parking. “Plenty of spaces to park, but it’s crowded. It kind of took away a little bit of the ambiance of the place because it’s... Well, there used to be more trees right here. I think they should just leave it a is,” Phelps said.

State and local officials have been working all summer on an environmental restoration project to improve parking for hikers in the notch. Phase one, which included trying to discourage roadside parking, is now complete. Phase two will add another parking lot at a lower elevation, at an estimated cost of around $1 million.

“Phase two will involve more native revegetation as well as a new parking area. It’s in kind of one of the flatter areas of the notch,” said Seth Jensen with the Lamoille County Planning Commission.

Before work began in June, large portions of the area were covered in pavement and metal posts to keep people from parking. Now, there’s wooden posts and more vegetation to improve the soil in this area. “We were also able to relocate some of the most dangerous on-road parking to some new, more central areas that have better stormwater management. Even with some of the new more formal parking, it’s a net reduction impervious surface,” Jensen said.

And some visitors, like Ross Lieblappe of Middlesex, like what they see. “I think it’s critical that we are putting in a lot of vegetation to try to protect this area, to not have too much pavement. I don’t want to lose the character of this place. So, you don’t want too many parking lots. I think it’s the right balance,” he said.

Phase two funding is still not secured yet and it’s not clear when work will begin.

