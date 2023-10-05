How to help
Experts say soggy summer to blame for washed out colors of fall foliage

Even though many spots in our region are now at or approaching peak fall foliage, this year’s display isn’t as vibrant as many of us are used to.(WCAX)
By Jess Langlois
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Even though many spots in our region are now at or approaching peak fall foliage, this year’s display isn’t as vibrant as many of us are used to.

The bright yellows, rich oranges and vibrant reds have largely been replaced by muddy yellows, pale reds and some leaves are just turning brown and falling off.

While there are many factors that influence fall foliage, UVM Forestry Professor Alexandra Kosiba says this year’s soggy summer likely played a big role. The wet, cloudy days reduce a tree’s capacity for photosynthesis in the summer which impacts the sugar reserves in the leaves going into the fall. She says the wet summer also created prime conditions for a fungus called anthracnose.

“So if you look at the leaves, they have brown spots on them. They might be kind of crinkled, dropping early, and that’s just because the leaves were wet for a lot of the season, and that’s a great breeding ground for leaf fungi, and if you walk in the woods, you’ll see a lot of mushrooms. It’s the same idea,” Kosiba said.

Not all trees are impacted equally. Kosiba says species like birch and sugar maple have been impacted more heavily. Meanwhile, other trees like red maple have fared better. The net result is that this year’s foliage has been muted overall, with inconsistent change from tree to tree.

The good news is that even during a dull foliage season, there is still plenty of color to enjoy and there are still some vibrant patches dotting the landscape.

