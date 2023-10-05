Experts and trainers weigh in on concussion discussion

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Athletic trainers and brain experts are getting together for a conversation on concussions.

As school returns to session and sports start back up, some say concussion awareness is becoming increasingly important. The New York State Athletic Trainers Association and the Brain Injury Association of New York State are giving a seminar tonight to talk about it.

They say the presentation will give information to nurses, coaches, students, and parents alike on healing and prevention. It kicks off at 6:00 p.m. at SUNY Plattsburgh’s Yokum Hall.

