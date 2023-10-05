How to help
Families could save money at Disney parks next year

FILE - Disney is offering limited-time deals for children at its U.S. theme parks.
FILE - Disney is offering limited-time deals for children at its U.S. theme parks.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(CNN) - Grab your Mickey ears and autograph book: Disney is offering limited-time deals for children.

Disney World in Florida has a discount from March 3 through June 30.

The theme park is offering half off tickets and dining plans for children when families purchase a non-discounted, four-night, four-day resort stay.

Bookings for that open Nov. 14.

Also, Disneyland in California is offering $50 park tickets for children between the ages of 3 and 9 between Jan. 8 and March 10.

That’s nearly half off the normal $98 for a regular child’s ticket.

These special priced tickets go on sale Oct. 24.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

