Hochul joins UAW workers on picket line

Gov. Kathy Hochul joined striking UAW workers in Tappan, N.Y. Wednesday.
Gov. Kathy Hochul joined striking UAW workers in Tappan, N.Y. Wednesday.(CBS)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAPPAN, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul joined United Auto Worker union members on the picket line Wednesday.

The UAW has been on strike for weeks against the big three automakers, which includes plants in Rockland County. On the picket line, Hochul said unions built New York and she stands together in the fight for fair wages and better working conditions.

“They want good wages, they want benefits, they want respect, and I encourage the leaders of the auto companies to stay at the table, get back to the table and roll up their sleeves and get the job done. These families are depending on it and I support them 100%. That’s why I came out here today,” Hochul said.

UAW President Shawn Fain plans to update the union’s 150,000 members on Friday.

