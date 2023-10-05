Living-art school residency captures colors of fall

WINHALL, Vt. (WCAX) - A project at a school in Winhall is capturing the colors of fall. With the fall foliage nearing peak, students at the Mountain School in Winhall are becoming that beauty through living art.

Almost like leaves falling from a tree, a scattered group of students come together as one single maple leaf in the field behind the school

The Living Art Project is part of a three-day residency led by photographer Daniel Dancer. The students helped create the outline to the leaf and with help from students from the nearby Stratton Mountain School, they filled in the color.

“It was just a good feeling to be part of something bigger and and beautiful in a sense,” said Levi Taylor, a 6th grader.

Nature is intentionally built into the curriculum at the private school. Science, engineering, math, and art that’s fostered by a deep connection to nature.” We do that through the lens of nature, the outdoors, thematic learning, and so that our students get to know why nature is important but they know why Vermont is such a special place to live,” said Head of School Margaret Schlachter.

The “Art For the Sky” project celebrates that in a way that brings everyone together. “It’s just a way to grab the community all together and make some art, you know, and it’s cool. I think it is really cool,” said Murphy Knight with the Stratton Mountain School.

A drone takes to the air to get the key shot. Finally, the leaf comes into focus.

Hundreds of students all over the country have taken part in similar projects. “It’s nice to have a sense of what you can do in nature,” “It’s nice to have a sense of what you can do in nature,” said student Fiona Clark.

The official photo will be unveiled at the school on Friday with a video that explains the process.

