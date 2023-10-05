How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Living-art school residency captures colors of fall

A project at the Mountain School in Winhall is capturing the beauty of fall through living art.
A project at the Mountain School in Winhall is capturing the beauty of fall through living art.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINHALL, Vt. (WCAX) - A project at a school in Winhall is capturing the colors of fall. With the fall foliage nearing peak, students at the Mountain School in Winhall are becoming that beauty through living art.

Almost like leaves falling from a tree, a scattered group of students come together as one single maple leaf in the field behind the school

The Living Art Project is part of a three-day residency led by photographer Daniel Dancer. The students helped create the outline to the leaf and with help from students from the nearby Stratton Mountain School, they filled in the color.

“It was just a good feeling to be part of something bigger and and beautiful in a sense,” said Levi Taylor, a 6th grader.

Nature is intentionally built into the curriculum at the private school. Science, engineering, math, and art that’s fostered by a deep connection to nature.” We do that through the lens of nature, the outdoors, thematic learning, and so that our students get to know why nature is important but they know why Vermont is such a special place to live,” said Head of School Margaret Schlachter.

The “Art For the Sky” project celebrates that in a way that brings everyone together. “It’s just a way to grab the community all together and make some art, you know, and it’s cool. I think it is really cool,” said Murphy Knight with the Stratton Mountain School.

A drone takes to the air to get the key shot. Finally, the leaf comes into focus.

Hundreds of students all over the country have taken part in similar projects. “It’s nice to have a sense of what you can do in nature,” “It’s nice to have a sense of what you can do in nature,” said student Fiona Clark.

The official photo will be unveiled at the school on Friday with a video that explains the process.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Person hit by train in North Troy
A man has been accused of stalking a woman in New York via his small airplane, flying out of an...
Pilot accused of stalking NY woman via small airplane, flying from Vt.
After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old...
South Burlington rejects latest proposal for blighted Pizza Hut property
Kassandra Sweeney, 24, and her two young sons, 4-year-old Benjamin and 1-year-old Mason, were...
NH teen indicted in shooting deaths of his sister-in-law, 2 young nephews
Fair Haven Union High School-File photo
Fair Haven students bring stolen handgun onto campus

Latest News

File photo
$329 in federal infrastructure funding to target roads, bridges, carbon reduction
Police have arrested two boys from Fair Haven for allegedly bringing a stolen gun onto the...
2 teens arrested for allegedly bringing gun to Vermont school
"Indigo Hours: Healing Haiku" is a new book of haikus and sketches by Williston artist Nancy...
Vermont artist publishes book of haikus
COVID remains largely in check in Vermont, with no signs of a big spike in cases brought on by...
Vt. COVID hospitalizations increasing
Gov. Kathy Hochul joined striking UAW workers in Tappan, N.Y. Wednesday.
Hochul joins UAW workers on picket line