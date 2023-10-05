How to help
New Hampshire 911 system updated with personalization options

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A new system in the granite state is helping 911 dispatchers help you.

The New Hampshire Department of Safety announced the state’s 911 ‘Citizens’ Assistance Registry for Emergency Services’ or ‘CARES.’

The program lets people associate their phone number with a chronic condition or address with hazardous materials. That allows dispatchers to access that information and add important context if you call with an emergency.

