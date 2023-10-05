New Hampshire reintroduces bill expanding eating disorder support

WASHINGTON. (WCAX) - Eating disorder support is on its way for older and disabled Americans.

That’s thanks to New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan. The reintroduced Nutrition Care Act would expand access care for disabled Medicare beneficiaries struggling with eating disorders.

The act would allow dieticians, nutrition specialists, and other experts to offer nutrition therapy services to people on Medicare, offering a more comprehensive approach to treatment.

