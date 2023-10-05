How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

New Hampshire reintroduces bill expanding eating disorder support

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON. (WCAX) - Eating disorder support is on its way for older and disabled Americans.

That’s thanks to New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan. The reintroduced Nutrition Care Act would expand access care for disabled Medicare beneficiaries struggling with eating disorders.

The act would allow dieticians, nutrition specialists, and other experts to offer nutrition therapy services to people on Medicare, offering a more comprehensive approach to treatment.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been accused of stalking a woman in New York via his small airplane, flying out of an...
Pilot accused of stalking NY woman via small airplane, flying from Vt.
After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old...
South Burlington rejects latest proposal for blighted Pizza Hut property
File photo
Person hit by train in North Troy
Fair Haven Union High School-File photo
Fair Haven students bring stolen handgun onto campus
Kassandra Sweeney, 24, and her two young sons, 4-year-old Benjamin and 1-year-old Mason, were...
NH teen indicted in shooting deaths of his sister-in-law, 2 young nephews

Latest News

Eating disorder support is on its way for older and disabled Americans.
New Hampshire reintroduces bill expanding eating disorder support
FILE
Sen. Welch honors Vermonter for FAA administrator nomination
Senator Peter Welch spoke at a hearing to help one Vermonter’s career take off.
Sen. Welch honors Vermonter for FAA administrator nomination
FILE
Experts and trainers weigh in on concussion discussion