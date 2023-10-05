New Williston Park and Ride opens to the public

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After years of planning, the Williston Park and Ride opened to the public on Thursday, along a busy stretch of Interstate 89.

The project was first conceived back in 2005, and now it’s finally open for commuters to use.

It’s designed to take some of the pressure off the very busy Richmond Park and Ride, and also give other community members a chance to carpool or take public transit to where they need to be.

“Richmond used to be, is still you know crowded and things. So, hopefully, folks can use this park and ride. One of the goals is to get single-occupancy vehicles off the road and... reduce congestion and pollution,” VTrans Project Manager Tina Bohl said.

Some more mostly cosmetic work still needs to be completed but the park and ride is now open for business.

