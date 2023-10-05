How to help
Newsmaker Interview: Rep. Becca Balint

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The House of Representatives is paralyzed with no speaker of the House following the ousting earlier this week of Kevin McCarthy.

The House convened briefly Wednesday and then went into recess, with North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry, the caretaker speaker pro-tempore, serving in the job with very little power for the foreseeable future.

Darren Perron spoke with Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint about her vote against McCarthy and what will happen next.

