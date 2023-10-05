How to help
Pilot accused of stalking NY woman appears in Vt. courtroom

Michael Arnold
Michael Arnold(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The New York man accused of stalking a woman by airplane pleaded not guilty in a Vermont courtroom Thursday.

Michael Arnold, 65, of Schuylerville, is accused of aggravated stalking after police say he flew his plane over the woman’s house and hurled tomatoes toward the ground.

Video captures what police say were some of the many instances when Arnold flew low over the village. An FBI agent told Bennington Police that Arnold may be taking off from the Bennington Airport and flying against a court order.

Court paperwork states Arnold has been stalking the woman for roughly four years. Arnold allegedly told police he was not the one flying the plane and was only a passenger. Asked by a reporter at his initial court appearance Wednesday why he couldn’t ask the pilot of the plane to testify on his behalf, Arnold responded, “I might be able to but I don’t want to throw anybody under the bus. If they don’t want to get involved, I can’t get them involved.”

The latest charges also include resisting arrest and violating an abuse protection order. Arnold was released on conditions including no flying or going within 300 feet of his plane.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

