Plan for temporary warming shelter in Burlington gets cold reception from some

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Burlington struggles with an exploding homeless population, the city has a new plan to get people off the streets as winter approaches. But it has some people concerned.

With help from the state, the city plans to open a new, temporary shelter near the downtown this winter.

The plan is to transform the old VFW into a warming shelter. The site near the corner of Main and South Winooski streets is currently vacant.

A shelter is already a permitted use for the location, so it doesn’t need to be approved by any board or receive any public comment. But some business leaders are voicing concerns about the location in a downtown that is already experiencing many issues.

The city says the shelter will help fill a need as Burlington has seen a 175% jump in people who are unsheltered over the past year.

“The heartbreak of homelessness is vivid in our community right now. That is the reason the city of Burlington will be moving forward with opening a seasonal overnight shelter,” said Sarah Russell, the special assistant to end homelessness in Burlington.

“We know that this part of the city has had challenges with drug activity. And we also know from direct reports I have seen with my own eyes, heard from the street outreach team that these kind of facilities do bring in adjacent activity,” said Kelly Devine of the Burlington Business Association.

This will be a temporary shelter at the old VFW. The Champlain Housing Trust plans to tear down the building and put up permanent housing on the site. Devine says that project will add value to Burlington.

As for the temporary shelter, the city says they plan to have that open on Dec. 15.

