Plattsburgh’s Saranac River Walk opens

By Alek LaShomb
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - City leaders in Plattsburgh are celebrating the opening of the Saranac River Walk.

A ribbon-cutting Thursday officially opened the $3 million project connecting the Saranac River Trail from Broad to Bridge Streets.

Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest says they’re now looking for funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation to expand the trail from Bridge Steet to Peace Point Park. He says the next phase would involve installing new road markers to make the path clear in the busy industrial area.

“We have to continue to work through some of those concerns on how to mix industrial traffic, vehicular traffic, walking and biking in a very narrow -- one of the most narrow streets in the city,” he said.

He says construction on that portion of the trail will likely resume next spring.

