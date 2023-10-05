Saranac Lake cannabis shop waiting for greenlight from courts to open

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul says applications are now open to anyone looking to process, sell, or grow cannabis. But some in the industry say they are still waiting for a crucial legal decision that deals with the state’s initial rollout.

Eli Emery, the general manager of Elevate ADK, says he and others are expecting a decision by the State Supreme Court on Friday that will determine whether they will be able to open their doors. He says he and others have been caught up in a lawsuit by a group of veterans that claim the state’s cannabis rollout was unfair to them. Emery is hoping a favorable ruling will allow them to open their new storefront in Saranac Lake.

“Other applicants have been told to reapply -- the conditional applicants. We are in a different boat, where if we are approved tomorrow, we will be able to open pretty shortly,” he said.

A spokesperson with the Office of Cannabis Management told WCAX they could not comment on pending litigation.

Hochul says the application period will be open until December 4.

