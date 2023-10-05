How to help
Sen. Welch honors Vermonter for FAA administrator nomination

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Peter Welch spoke at a hearing to help one Vermonter’s career take off.

Michael Whitaker was nominated by President Biden to serve as administrator for the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to Welch, Whitaker has spent a lot of his life in the cockpit in the Obama Administration, as well as working in the private sector for United Airlines.

“The broad depth of experience in that decision, and this is what I also appreciate, at a time in his life when he was doing fine, he lives at a nice place, he wanted to serve.  We so need that in this country, to have people with the benefit of a lifelong career in the public and private sector deciding, ‘You know what, I want to serve,’” said Welch.

Welch says him and Whitaker are neighbors, and that as a Vermonter, he will help the FAA enter the next generation of air travel.

