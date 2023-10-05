How to help
Smugglers’ Notch-Stowe Resort gondola plans halted

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A proposed plan to connect two Vermont ski mountains has been put on pause.

The plan proposed a gondola that would connect Stowe Resort to Smugglers’ Notch.

The project, called the Community Connector, would cut across state-owned land in the Green Mountains. It’s been a big talking point in the ski community, prompting both celebration, and criticism.

But in an email from Steve Clokey, the Smugglers’ Notch Vice President of marketing, he says things have been put on pause.

He also thanks the Barre District Stewardship Team and writes in part, quote, “At this time, we’re going to pause and evaluate these considerations, alongside other factors including the economic, recreational, and community benefits.”

WCAX will continue to follow this story as it develops.

