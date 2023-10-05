How to help
St. Mike’s campus used for historical reenactment

St. Michael's College green was transported back to the 1770's Thursday as part of a Revolutionary War reenactment.
St. Michael's College green was transported back to the 1770's Thursday as part of a Revolutionary War reenactment.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Michael’s College green was transported back to the 1770′s Thursday as part of a Revolutionary War reenactment.

It was all part of a history class reenactors in period dress that taught students and faculty what life was like in a Continental Army camp.

Students even got in on the action, drilling with replica muskets, learning about medicine, games, and even doing laundry.

“To actually see a person dressed up like they would have been almost 250 years ago is a different kind of -- and I hope a better kind of -- learning experience,” said Alexandra Garrett, a St. Mike’s asst. history professor.

“Seeing that people were people just as we are now, and making the connection that we weren’t just a bunch of old white men with powdered wigs. That history is so much more, it’s everyday living,” said Pamela Monder, a reenactor and educator.

