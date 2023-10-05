Super Senior: Dave & Maureen Capman

POULTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a picture-perfect day in Poultney and the Blue Devils are warming up for their homecoming football game.

For the seniors, it will be the last time they’ll play at home this season. And after leading the team for over four decades, it’s also the last game for Coach Dave Capman -- and his last pre-game speech to the team.

“Picture yourself making a big play at the goal line,” Capman tells his players.

If there’s ever been a football dynasty in Vermont, it’s the Capman family. “We bleed blue and gold,” said Chris Capman, Dave’s son and the team’s assistant coach. Chris’ son, Tegan, is the quarterback.

“It’s a special day for me so I’m excited being out here today, playing for my grandfather,” Tegan said.

Capman’s wife, Maureen, literally grew up on the gridiron. “I was two years old when I started coming,” she said.

The couple started dating when Capman was a football player at Poultney High and Maureen was a cheerleader.

Reporter Joe Carroll: What’s your title here?

Maureen Capman: Mom... I do their laundry, I feed them, I talk to them. They’re just kids, they’re somebody’s child.

“One of the things we talked about today is -- have a big day for the seniors,” Capman tells the players, rallying the team against their opponent, Missisquoi Union High School. “And we got to play.”

“It’s a very emotional day,” Chris said.

Coach Capman is focused on the game and is surrounded by former players on the sidelines. All but one of the assistant coaches have played for him, including Principal Joe DeBonis. “When people think of Poultney, it’s Dave Capman,” DeBonis said.

“It’s bittersweet. He loves it, he loves the game, he loves the kids, he loves being here. But he knows it has to be,” Maureen said.

The couple are in their mid-70s and want to travel and see grandchildren scattered around the country. Capman held off retirement until Tegan’s final season, the last of his grandsons to play for the Blue Devils.

The family ties don’t stop off the field. Capman’s 94-year-old mother, Una Jean, is the ticket lady and rarely misses a game. “I know he’ll miss it, he likes coaching,” she said.

After another touchdown, the game turns into a blowout -- 49 to 0 -- for the home team.

“We want them to finish out with some special memories,” Capman said.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Maybe they’re playing for you, too.

Dave Capman: Well, I hope... I hope so. But it’s for them.

The players and fans would disagree.

