Vermont artist publishes book of haikus

"Indigo Hours: Healing Haiku" is a new book of haikus and sketches by Williston artist Nancy...
"Indigo Hours: Healing Haiku" is a new book of haikus and sketches by Williston artist Nancy Stone.(Photo provided)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Williston artist Nancy Stone has published a new book of haikus.

“Indigo Hours: Healing Haiku” is a book of haiku poems and drawings that show the change of emotions with insights into coping with loss and grief.

Stone says the muse started after she began reading poetry after her husband was diagnosed with what appeared to be Alzheimer’s disease. “I started reading poetry and then haikus started coming into me. I have a muse that wakes me up and we frolic for hours. So, just trying to deal with the pain and the loss,” Stone said. “And my friends said, You’ve got to publish these for other caregivers.”

A book launch event with the author is planned for Saturday, October 21st, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Williston Brick Church.

