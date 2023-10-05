How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vermont State Police investigating suspicious death in Castleton

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - A suspicious death -- along the rail trail in Castleton Thursday evening.

Vermont State Police confirm to WCAX that a person has died, but they aren’t saying yet who that person is or how it happened.

We’ve also confirmed that alerts were sent out just after 6:30 p.m. to students at Vermont State University’s Castleton campus telling them to stay indoors and shelter in place.

Witnesses at a nearby business tell us they’ve seen a lot of police activity on streets near campus.

We’re working to get more details -- and we’ll bring you those when we have them.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Person hit by train in North Troy
After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old...
South Burlington rejects latest proposal for blighted Pizza Hut property
A man has been accused of stalking a woman in New York via his small airplane, flying out of an...
Pilot accused of stalking NY woman via small airplane, flying from Vt.
Kassandra Sweeney, 24, and her two young sons, 4-year-old Benjamin and 1-year-old Mason, were...
NH teen indicted in shooting deaths of his sister-in-law, 2 young nephews
Fair Haven Union High School-File photo
Fair Haven students bring stolen handgun onto campus

Latest News

Rep. Becca Balint/File
Newsmaker Interview: Rep. Becca Balint
File photo
Dartmouth tells NLRB that basketball players are students - for real - not employees
New York Governor Kathy Hochul says applications are now open to anyone looking to process,...
Saranac Lake cannabis shop waiting for greenlight from courts to open
Lawmakers are considering proposed new rules for hunting and trapping and coyotes in Vermont.
Vt. lawmakers consider proposed new rules for hunting, trapping coyotes