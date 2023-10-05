Vermont State Police investigating suspicious death in Castleton

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - A suspicious death -- along the rail trail in Castleton Thursday evening.

Vermont State Police confirm to WCAX that a person has died, but they aren’t saying yet who that person is or how it happened.

We’ve also confirmed that alerts were sent out just after 6:30 p.m. to students at Vermont State University’s Castleton campus telling them to stay indoors and shelter in place.

Witnesses at a nearby business tell us they’ve seen a lot of police activity on streets near campus.

We’re working to get more details -- and we’ll bring you those when we have them.

