Vermont welcomes the second Invention Convention

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The second Invention Convention is coming to Vermont. It’s a national event where K-8 students show their inventions and even compete nationally if they qualify.

Whit Newton is a second grader at Vermont Day School who wrapped up an Invention Convention tour this summer.

“It’s not an easy task to ask a first grader at the time to stand up in front of a bunch of judges and present your ideas and in front of your peers as well,” said Becca Newton, Wit’s mom.

The invention that started it all is a device that helps get garbage out of the ocean, the Octo Ocean Vacuum.

“He asked me how to deal with the pressures in the deep ocean, and that’s way beyond my capability,” sad Blaine Newton, Whit’s dad.

Vermont Day School hosted a Young Inventors Day last school year where Newton showcased his smarts. From there, he qualified to travel to the regional Invention convention.

He and his parents packed their bags and competed in New Hampshire, and then nationally in Detroit.

Newton was the first student to ever represent Vermont, competing among 330 students.

Vermont Day School Principal Sage Bagnato says she wanted to bring this program to Vermont to give student makers and engineers an independent project to explore. She worked with UNH to make it happen in the Green Mountain State.

Last year’s pilot event was small and primarily had VDS students. But Bagnato says the goal is to get other students from other districts involved.

“We are trying to work with different educational settings, libraries, after-school programs, STEM teachers who might want to incorporate the invention theory into their curriculum at school,” said Bagnato.

Whit’s career in inventing is just beginning. This year’s Invention Convention will be at Vermont Day School in February.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.