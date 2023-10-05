VSP asks public about traffic stop history, changes

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police are trying to hear from you about your experience with traffic stops. It’s part of a new movement from the fair and impartial policing committee to get public feedback on how traffic stops affect different communities in the state.

”For the purpose of making recommendations on whether or not statutes should be repealed, modified or limited to secondary enforcement” said Etan Nasreddin-Longo, the co-director of fair and impartial policing committee.

Community members brought concerns to a group of Vermont state police representatives at its first public information session in Chittenden County Wednesday night.

”The officers became very aggressive and started shouting.” Hinesburg resident Kate Littlefield sharing a time when a police officer pulled her over. Her husband and kids were in the car and they waited 15 minutes for the officer to come back. Littlefield’s two babies were crying, so she got out of the car, and says the officer began shouting at her.

She says she did not know you weren’t supposed to get out of the car and didn’t understand why the officer got so mad.

“I didn’t know that I assumed as much but like after 15 minutes I feel like we should have had some contact to know what was going on” said Littlefield.

Littlefield asked for future clarity around the rules of a traffic stop, and kinder treatment. Another community member, Lorraine Zallom says an officer left her on the side of the road one night after her car died in Winooski.

“Do we have any policies for women.. because that was pretty scary.”

One of the VSP representatives responded saying when people are left in unsafe scenarios, an officer will sit there as a way to help people stay safe, but there’s no overarching policy for each situation of leaving people alone.

Community members also shared moments where they felt policing worked well. This is the first of five sessions that will take place all across the state. A notetaker took down all the community responses which they will then use to determine what changes they need to make when it comes to traffic laws.

The latest data on the Vermont state police’s 2022 traffic stops should be out within the next couple weeks.

