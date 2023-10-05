How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vt. COVID hospitalizations increasing

COVID remains largely in check in Vermont, with no signs of a big spike in cases brought on by...
COVID remains largely in check in Vermont, with no signs of a big spike in cases brought on by the holiday season. But cases are up slightly and health officials are recommending some precautions. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID cases in Vermont are the highest they’ve been in nearly a year according to the latest data from the Vermont Department of Health.

After months of “low” hospitalization rates, health officials on Wednesday increased the level to “Medium,” saying that there were a total of 64 new admissions last week, about twice as high as the previous week.

Seven new outbreaks were reported in congregate facilities in the last week, including in Addison, Chittenden, and Orleans Counties.

The number of COVID-related deaths in September was 15, a slight increase from the past several months.

Nearly 40% of the new cases are attributed to the EG.5 variant, which has been spreading the past few months. While researchers say the new vaccines aren’t an exact match for the strain, they are still recommended.

The vaccine is available in Vermont, but an online check of most pharmacies in central Vermont shows no appointments available until the end of October.

Related Stories:

New AARP report ranks Vermont 9th for long-term care services

With 50 staff sick with COVID, CVPH returns to masking

St. Johnsbury hospital reports uptick in COVID cases

Some having issues with insurance paying for COVID-19 vaccinations

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Person hit by train in North Troy
A man has been accused of stalking a woman in New York via his small airplane, flying out of an...
Pilot accused of stalking NY woman via small airplane, flying from Vt.
After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old...
South Burlington rejects latest proposal for blighted Pizza Hut property
Kassandra Sweeney, 24, and her two young sons, 4-year-old Benjamin and 1-year-old Mason, were...
NH teen indicted in shooting deaths of his sister-in-law, 2 young nephews
Fair Haven Union High School-File photo
Fair Haven students bring stolen handgun onto campus

Latest News

Gov. Kathy Hochul joined striking UAW workers in Tappan, N.Y. Wednesday.
Hochul joins UAW workers on picket line
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
The second Invention Convention is coming to Vermont.
Vermont welcomes the second Invention Convention
A proposed plan to connect two Vermont ski mountains has been put on pause. - File photo
Smugglers’ Notch-Stowe Resort gondola plans halted