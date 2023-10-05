Vt. COVID hospitalizations increasing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID cases in Vermont are the highest they’ve been in nearly a year according to the latest data from the Vermont Department of Health.

After months of “low” hospitalization rates, health officials on Wednesday increased the level to “Medium,” saying that there were a total of 64 new admissions last week, about twice as high as the previous week.

Seven new outbreaks were reported in congregate facilities in the last week, including in Addison, Chittenden, and Orleans Counties.

The number of COVID-related deaths in September was 15, a slight increase from the past several months.

Nearly 40% of the new cases are attributed to the EG.5 variant, which has been spreading the past few months. While researchers say the new vaccines aren’t an exact match for the strain, they are still recommended.

The vaccine is available in Vermont, but an online check of most pharmacies in central Vermont shows no appointments available until the end of October.

