Vt. lawmakers begin hearings on future of emergency hotel-motel program

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The future of Vermont’s emergency hotel-motel program is under the microscope by lawmakers. The state has poured more than $200 million into the program since the beginning of the pandemic, but homelessness continues to skyrocket.

A joint panel of lawmakers Thursday heard from developers, social service agencies, formerly homeless Vermonters, and members of the Scott administration about what needs to change in the problem-plagued program.

Brian Plant, a formerly homeless Vermonter, described a byzantine system of red tape and paperwork as well as long wait times to connect with social services. “The fear, stress, panic, and anxiety this involves in many clients who struggle with mental illness that goes for days and weeks. You have no idea the damage this does to people,” Plant said.

The program was extended at the end of the last legislative session. Under the most recent rules, recipients now have to contribute 30% of their income, agree to be paired with state services, and actively look for housing The state has not ended the program even as pandemic cash that paid for it has dried up.

Officials with social service agencies Thursday described a housing market in crisis that has been compounded by the summer floods. They say the demographics of homeless Vermonters have also changed. They are older and require more complex medical care. “Our systems are just not built for these complex needs. Our hospitals continue to be relied upon to take care of these clients,” said Alison Calderara with Capstone Community Action.

Meanwhile, the Department for Children and Families, the agency that administers the program continues to see staffing shortages, hampering the system’s ability to transfer people into long-term care facilities, stable housing, or treatment programs. “We haven’t collectively come up with a plan, and all agree that using motels in this fashion isn’t the right answer,” said DCF’s Miranda Gray.

Come January, the Legislature is looking to drastically revamp the program but details from lawmakers so far have been sparse.

“Redesigning our overall approach to homelessness in the state,” said Rep. Theresa Wood, D-Waterbury, chair of the House Committee on Human Services. “it will be being more respectful to the people experiencing homelessness. It will be more responsive to community providers and the role that they play and it will be more responsive to state employees.”

A price tag is unknown but Wood says it will likely be even more expensive than what the state is doing now.

