Vt. lawmakers consider proposed new rules for hunting, trapping coyotes

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Lawmakers are considering proposed new rules for hunting and trapping and coyotes in Vermont.

Two years ago, lawmakers passed a bill to overhaul rules around trapping and hunting coyotes with hounds.

Proposed rules specify which kinds of traps hunters can use and where they are allowed. Hunting dogs will have to wear GPS collars and hunters will have to report any coyotes they hunt.

“Our job is to manage wildlife, and trapping is a part of that. What we’re basing our recommendations on is good science,” Vt. Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Christopher Herrick said.

“We don’t think leghold traps can ever be humane,” said Brenna Galdenzi, the president of Protect Our Wildlife.

Lawmakers did not vote on the rules Thursday. They will revisit the proposed regulations on Oct. 19.

