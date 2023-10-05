How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

X strips headlines from news articles

Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the company headquarters, formerly known as...
Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, on Friday, July 28, 2023.(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Another change has come to X, the company formerly known as Twitter.

Users will no longer see headlines for articles shared on the site because the site and app will no longer show them.

Without a headline, a post will lack context, but clicking on the image will link you back to the original site.

The new modification means media companies and publishers have to change the way they share content on the social media app.

X CEO Elon Musk says the change “will greatly improve the aesthetics”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been accused of stalking a woman in New York via his small airplane, flying out of an...
Pilot accused of stalking NY woman via small airplane, flying from Vt.
File photo
Person hit by train in North Troy
After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old...
South Burlington rejects latest proposal for blighted Pizza Hut property
Fair Haven Union High School-File photo
Fair Haven students bring stolen handgun onto campus
Kassandra Sweeney, 24, and her two young sons, 4-year-old Benjamin and 1-year-old Mason, were...
NH teen indicted in shooting deaths of his sister-in-law, 2 young nephews

Latest News

Tensions are running high among House Republican after an historic ouster of House Speaker...
8 House Republicans face retribution for McCarthy ouster
La policía de Baltimore responde a un tiroteo en la Universidad Estatal Morgan, el martes 3 de...
Baltimore police ask for help IDing ‘persons of interest’ seen in video in Morgan State shooting
FILE - Jon Fosse, author of shortlisted novel 'A New Name: Septology VI-VII', poses ahead of...
Norwegian writer Jon Fosse wins the Nobel Prize in literature
A FedEx plane involved in an emergency landing is shown in Chattanooga on Thursday morning.
FedEx plane makes emergency landing in Chattanooga