BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -For the third day in a row, Burlington broke a high temperature record, getting up to 83 degrees. But this will be the last day of the unusually warm weather. It will be getting cooler over the next few days, but it will be a fairly gradual change.

On Friday, high temperatures will be back down in the upper 60s to mid-70s, but those temperatures are still well above normal for this time of year (normal high for Burlington is now 64 degrees). Clouds will be moving in and thickening up on Friday as a cold front approaches from the west. There may be a few, scattered showers showing up by late afternoon, but rain will be a good bet Friday night into Saturday, especially over NY and the Champlain Valley, where the front will get hung up for a while.

In addition to the rain from the cold front, Tropical Storm Philippe will be moving in the direction of northern Maine from near the island of Bermuda in the Atlantic. Although Philippe will lose its tropical characteristics, technically, as it approaches Maine, it will still pack a punch with heavy rain and strong, gusty winds. For the most part, the effects of Philippe will be staying to our east, but there could be some heavier bands of rain reaching inland as far as northern NH and the Northeast Kingdom mid-to-late Saturday.

Once the front goes by and Philippe moves to the north, the steady rain will be ending. But a chilly, unsettled weather pattern will be taking hold for the end of the weekend and into much of next week. Temperatures will be running a good 10 to almost 15 degrees below normal, and there will be on-and-off rain showers. There could also be some snow showers in the higher mountain peaks, especially over the Adirondacks, mainly during the colder overnight hours, starting on Sunday night.

Continue to take MAX Advantage of this fine stretch of weather while it lasts . . . which isn’t much longer! -Gary

