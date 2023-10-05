How to help
By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Thursday! Today is the last day of the summer-like weather we have been seeing. After any morning fog burns off, we will be left with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies overhead as daytime highs climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Tonight, clouds begin to fill in as a cold front arrives. Those clouds helping to keep us mild tonight as overnight lows only fall back into the 50s and 60s.

The changes to our warm and sunny pattern start tomorrow. Friday will feature increasing cloud cover and possibly a few showers in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures are a tad cooler, only in the 60s and lower 70s. The bulk of the rain will start to arrive Friday night through Saturday. It’s a double whammy when it comes to rain; we’ll see some moisture from the cold front and Tropical Storm Philippe, which will be moving up through the northern tip of Maine late Friday through Saturday. All said and done, this weekend is looking quite wet, with most seeing between .5″ to 2.5″ of rain. The heaviest rain totals will be to the west of the Green Mountains, with lighter totals to the east of the Greens.

Arriving with the rain is much cooler temperatures. By the time Sunday rolls around, daytime highs are only in the 50s, which will last through the start of next week. Weather will also remain unsettled through the beginning of next week, with on-and-off rain showers and possibly a few snow showers in some of the higher mountain peaks!

Enjoy the last of the sunny and warmer weather while it is here today!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

