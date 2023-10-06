How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

2 arrested for carjackings in New Hampshire

(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DRACUT, Mass. (AP) - Authorities in Massachusetts arrested two people Thursday suspected of stealing two cars at gunpoint and trying to steal two others in neighboring New Hampshire.

The man and woman were arrested Thursday after a pursuit from Lawrence to Dracut, the Massachusetts State Police said. They were wanted for armed carjackings in New Hampshire in which victims described the weapon as similar to an AR-15 rifle.

There were two attempted carjackings in Salem, New Hampshire, in which the rifle was displayed but the victims managed to escape with their vehicles, authorities said. In a successful carjacking in Salem, a victim was forced from her car at gunpoint before the thieves made off with her vehicle, police said. The woman wasn’t injured.

The thieves stole another vehicle in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, police said. They were in that vehicle when they were arrested, police said.

The defendants were taken to a hospital under guard of troopers. Information about their court appearance was not yet available, police said.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File image
Vermont State Police investigating suspicious death in Castleton
Police have arrested two boys from Fair Haven for allegedly bringing a stolen gun onto the...
2 teens arrested for allegedly bringing gun to Vermont school
COVID remains largely in check in Vermont, with no signs of a big spike in cases brought on by...
Vt. COVID hospitalizations increasing
A proposed plan to connect two Vermont ski mountains has been put on pause. - File photo
Smugglers’ Notch-Stowe Resort gondola plans halted
File photo
Person hit by train in North Troy

Latest News

Vermont State Police investigating suspicious death in Castleton
Vermont State Police investigating suspicious death in Castleton
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
FILE
Sen. Welch to visit Missisquoi national Wildlife Refuge
Senator Peter Welch is in Vermont ahead of National Wildlife Refuge Week.
Sen. Welch to visit Missisquoi national Wildlife Refuge
File photo
Maple Open House Weekend is back