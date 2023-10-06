How to help
Claremont man arrested following police standoff

File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - A Claremont man is in police custody after police say he fired a gun and barricaded himself in a home with a woman and four children.

It happened early Friday morning at an apartment on Heritage Drive. Claremont Police say officers responded just before 3 a.m. after calls reporting shots being fired. Police say they identified the shooter as Joshua Deveney, 38, and confirmed that no one inside the apartment was injured.

Police say a tactical team was able to gain access, safely evacuate the woman and children, and arrest Deveney. He faces charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and witness tampering. 

The investigation into the incident continues.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

