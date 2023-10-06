Dartmouth, Men’s Basketball players have initial unionization hearing

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - The Dartmouth men’s basketball team made national headlines in September when they filed a petition to unionize, the first time a D1 men’s basketball squad had taken such a step.

The College and Service Employees International Union Local 560 out of Concord appeared in a hearing Thursday. According to sportico legal expert and UNH Law School professor Michael McCann, Dartmouth is contesting the player’s argument that the team falls under the category of a “labor organization”. McCann continued that Dartmouth’s argument centers around the idea that the Big Green program is not a major revenue driver and that the players don’t receive athletic scholarships like at other D1 schools. Dartmouth says the benefits players receive due to their participation, such as equipment and apparel, don’t count as compensation under employment law. Witnesses for the school added that admissions and financial aid aren’t dictated by athletic ability.

Lawyers for the players countered by pointing out that the program does help generate donations, including a sizeable gift from celtics co-owner Stephen Lewinstein. The most interesting aspect the players’ lawyers pointed out was that the student manager for the team is paid as an employee through a work study program.

This is just the initial hearing, so a long way to go on this case.

