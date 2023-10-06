BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An event outdoors to learn all things hunting and fishing at the Dead Creek Wildlife Day.

The event starts tomorrow morning at 7:00 a.m. with demonstrations and exhibits open throughout the day. The itinerary includes decoy carving and plenty of scaly and feathered friends to meet.

New this year, there will also be a deer processing demonstration and wild game cooking over the campfire.

