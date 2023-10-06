How to help
Dozens of cows turn up in a quiet neighborhood

Members of a Wisconsin neighborhood were surprised to see a herd of cows running through their yards. (Source: WISN, Brian McGarry, Ken Kozak, CNN)
By Nick Bohr, WISN
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WISN) – A subdivision in the dairy state turned into the scene of an unexpected rodeo earlier this week.

It happened after a herd of milk cows escaped through an open barn door to have an adventure in a nearby neighborhood.

Members of the neighborhood in Port Washington were surprised to see a herd of cows running through their yards.

“We were in our backyard when the cows came stampeding down the hill, and they were moving because there’s a pretty good vertical drop there. And it, you know, it was like the bulls at Pamplona or something like that,” resident Mick Maier said.

Neighbors like Danielle Santos jumped into action to try to direct the cows to safety.

“We would get the cows going one way. And then all of a sudden, they’d be like, ‘Oh, whatever, we want to go this way,’” Santos said. “A third guy jumped in and helped. And then by the time he helped, we were able to keep him in the front here and herd them all the way down the street.”

With the assistance of several farm workers, the cows eventually were rounded up and back home at a nearby farm. It turns out, they escaped when someone left the barn door open.

According to the owner, none of the cows were injured.

